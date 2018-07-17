Ed Sheeran named highest-earning solo musician

View image on Twitter Forbes ✔@Forbes Introducing the world’s highest-paid entertainers:http://on.forbes.com/6017DU7m7 #Celeb100 655 377 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

hitmaker Ed Sheeran has been named the highest-earning solo musician in the world having raked in $110 million (€94 million) over the past year.According to the Forbes Celebrity100 list that released on Monday (July 16), Sheeran is the ninth biggest earner in entertainment from June 2017 to June 2018. This is a massive 62 place jump from last year’s list and puts him ahead of the likes of his friend Taylor Swift and superstar singer Beyoncé.

Last year, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter released his hugely successful album ÷ (Divide) and embarked on a world tour.

Topping the Forbes list is American boxer Floyd Mayweather with earnings of over $270 million (€230 million) thanks to his August 2017 fight against Irish MMA star Conor McGregor, which generated more than $550 million dollars in revenue overall.

Floyd Mayweather tops Forbes list of highest paid entertainers

Hollywood star George Clooney takes second place on the list due to the sale of Casamigos, the tequila company he co-founded. The actor is said to have taken home $239 million from the sale, which Forbes says is the most he has ever earned annually in his career so far.

Third spot goes to reality TV star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner who has jumped from 59th place last year from earnings of $166.5 million with her make-up company Kylie Cosmetics. She is 30 places ahead of her older half-sister Kim Kardashian West.

Kylie Jenner is the third best paid entertainer

Judy Sheindlin, aka Judge Judy, is in fourth place, while Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson takes the fifth position.

Irish rockers U2 are in sixth place mostly down to their Joshua Tree Tour which grossed $316 million. The band released their 14th studio album, Songs of Experience, in December.

British band Coldplay are in seventh place with estimated earnings of $115 million, much of it garnered from their A Head Full Of Dreams tour, while Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi takes eight position.

U2 are in sixth place on Forbes list

Sheeran is in ninth place while Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo rounds off the top ten.

The Forbes Celebrity 100, which looks at stars all over the world, ranks “front of the camera” stars using their pre-tax earnings over 12 months until June 1 2018, before deducting fees for managers, lawyers and agents.

rte.ie