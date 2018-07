€156,000 in funding has been announced for Ballybofey United.

The money, allocated by the Donegal Local Development Company will go towards the development changing rooms and other facilities at the club with the estimated overall cost of the project, €208,000.

Councillor Martin Harley has welcomed the funding announcement and says it is a major boost for the club and is in addition to the €36,000 in Sport Capital Funding announced last year.