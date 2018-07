24 year old Roseanne McGlinchey has just completed the Clipper Round the World Race onboard the HotelPlanner.com.

The Killea native, is a non-professional sailor and had no experience before embarking on the 11 month around the world yacht race which saw the crew battle 14 metre waves crossing the North Pacific.

Reporter Michaela Clarke got an insight into what life is like onboard the 70ft yacht: