Donegal has highest number of holiday homes in Ireland

It’s been revealed that Donegal has the highest number of holiday homes in Ireland.

That’s according to figures from the latest GeoView Residential Buildings Report which has just been published.

A total of 445 residential addresses in Donegal were also added to the GeoDirectory database in the 12 months to June 2018.

In total, 224 buildings were under construction in Donegal in June with the majority of construction taking place in more urban areas like Dublin.

Donegal’s residential vacancy rate stands at 10.2% which is higher than the national average of 4.8 per cent.

Donegal boasts the highest number of holiday homes at 11.4 per cent, followed by Wexford at 7.7%.

The report also estimates Donegal’s turnover rate was the lowest in the country at 1.40 per cent.

1,176 residential properties were purchased in Donegal in the twelve months to April 2018, 11 per cent of which were new properties.

The average house price in Donegal was €124,575 while Letterkenny was the area within the county with the highest average property price at €135,646.