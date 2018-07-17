Donegal Garda force unprepared for hard Brexit, GRA warn

There are calls on the Government to address what’s been described as the chronic shortage of Gardai in border districts.

It’s after the Finance Minister stated that Brexit preparations are stepping up to cope with all eventualities.

However Donegal GRA Spokesperson Brendan O’Connor believes that serious shortcomings in Letterkenny, Buncrana and Ballyshannon Garda Districts are not being considered as a part of that plan.

He says in the event of a hard Brexit, the Garda force in the county is simply not prepared: