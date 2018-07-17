Donegal boxers travel to Canada today

Raphoe’s Brendan O’Hagan and Convoy’s Bryan McNamee will be travelling as guests with the Oakleaf Boxing team from Derry to Canada today.

10 boxers will feature in 2 major tournaments in the State of Ontario with the first to be held in St Catherine’s, Niagra Falls on Friday 20th July and the second takes place on Sunday July 22nd in Sarnia, close to the American border.

St. Johnston cousins Brett McGinty and Callum Toland along with Ballybofey’s Sean Devenney, who all box out of the Oakleaf Club, are also on the panel.

Joining them are Troy Bell (Oakleaf BC), Adam McIvor (Oakleaf BC), Kealon Dunlop (Waterside BC), Tom Stokes (St. John’s Swatragh) and Tommy Hyde (Setanta BC, Cork).

The coaches are Eugene O’Kane, Eunan Devenney and Eamon McCauley while team manager is Eugene O’Kane Senior.