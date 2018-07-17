Council agree to ‘lights out’ at Mc Clays Corner

Donegal County Council has agreed to leave the traffic lights at Mc Clays corner in Stranorlar switched off on a temporary basis.

As an interim measure, the local authority says that it will be monitoring traffic flow to see whether leaving the lights off remedies congestion in the area.

It follows claims from motorists travelling through the Twin Towns that the lights were causing more problems when functional.

Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District Cllr. Patrick McGowan says it’s the right move: