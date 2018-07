There’s an ongoing search operation off the coast off Malin Head after a boat capsized this afternoon.

The Coastguard was alerted at about 4pm.

There were 3 people onboard the fishing vessel, two have been recovered from the water, a third person is still missing.

Lough Swilly RNLI, the Coast Guard and the Coast Guard Helicopter along with a number of local boats are currently involved in the operation.