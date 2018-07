The Garda Representative Association says it’s unacceptable that 20 per cent of garda stations don’t have access to the internet.

It means gardai in these stations can’t log on to the Force’s internal Pulse system or send emails.

111 stations are affected nationwide with plans to upgrade a third of them.

There are three operational stations in Donegal affected – Kilmacrennan, Ballintra, and Pettigo.

GRA spokesperson John O’Keeffe says it’s ridiculous…………..