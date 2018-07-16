Tánaiste visits Derry for opening of Foyle Maritime Festival

The Tánaiste and Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney was in Derry over the weekend for the opening day of the Foyle Maritime Festival.

The Tánaiste took time out of his busy schedule to enjoy some of the festivities along the River Foyle and met with local children enjoying the family friendly activities and animation before boarding one of the Clipper Race yachts where he met with local skipper Conall Morrison and his crew along with race founder Sir Robin Knox Johnston.

Earlier in the day the Tánaiste met with the Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor John Boyle, and political and community representatives to show his support for the Unity of Purpose group in light of recent events in the Bogside area of the city.