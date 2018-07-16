Sommer Lecky to return to Irish soil with World Silver this evening

Silver medalist Sommer Lecky and the rest of the Irish Team will return home from the World U20 Athletic Championships later today.

The Finn Valley athlete secured a medal in Finland on Sunday with a personal best leap of 1.90m in the High Jump final.

The jump also qualifies Sommer for the European Senior Championship next month in Germany.

Having won Gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games last year it’s now a World medal in 2018 and a first ever individual medal at the Championships for an Irish Athlete.

Highland’s Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle says the commitment required has paid off…

The Irish team, which was under Manager Neil Martin (Finn Valley) is due to arrive at Dublin Airport at around 6.45pm this evening.