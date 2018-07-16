Sommer Lecky back home with World Silver: Homecoming Reaction

The Ireland team that included Sliver Medalist Sommer Lecky have returned home from the World Under 20 Championships in Finland.

It was double joy for Ireland as Castlederg girl Lecky medaled in the High Jump and the Girls relay also took silver in the 4x100m.

Supporters turned out in large number at Dublin Airport to welcome back the team which was under the guidance of Manager Neil Martin.

Among them was a big Finn Valley support, as family and friends gathered to celebrate Sommer’s success.

Her performance was the first individual medal won by an Irish athlete at the championships.

She will go straight back to competition and training as she has now qualified for the European Seniors next month in Berlin.

Sommer told Coilin Duffy she was overwhelmed by the reception…

Coilin also spoke with family members Jonathan and Adrian Lecky…

