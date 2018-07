A solidarity rally will be held in Belfast this evening.

It after the homes of two senior Sinn Fein figures, Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey were attacked on Friday night in the city.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald will address the gathering which is also focusing on the disorder in Derry.

Separately, a 17 year old boy and 22 year old man will appear in court today in Omagh, charged in connection with the Derry disturbances.