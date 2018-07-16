Serious questions asked over ‘undriveable’ Kerrykeel road

Serious questions are being asked of Irish Water over a delay in the completion of pipe replacement works on the Carland Road in Kerrykeel.

It’s been claimed that while the utility pledged to finish the work there some time back, it has begun other works elsewhere with the road at Kerrykeel now said to be unfit for use.

Donegal County Council cannot resurface the road until Irish Water completes the work.

Local Cllr. Liam Blaney says at this stage, the condition of the road is so bad there that residents simply can’t wait for the pipes to be replaced: