Police investigating assault in Castlederg

Police in Strabane are investigating the report of an assault in Castlederg on Thursday 12 July.

Constable Donna McKeegan said they received a report of a disturbance in the Diamond area of the Main Street just before 6:50pm.

A 36 year old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences, including disorderly behaviour.

A woman, aged 27, was arrested on suspicion of common assault.

Both have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Police say their enquiries are continuing and are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 6pm and 6:50pm on the 12 July and has information which may assist with the investigation to come forward.