Only half of breast cancer cases treated within two weeks

It’s emerged that just half of women referred to Letterkenny University Hospital in 2017 as an urgent breast cancer case were given an appointment within the recommended time frame.

HIQA recommends that all urgent cases be seen within two weeks however figures from the HSE show that 50.1 percent of women presented at the hospital were seen within that time frame.

According to today’s Donegal News, 1,142 women were referred to the hospital last year as an urgent patient after presenting to a clinic.

Donegal Action for Cancer Care Chairperson Betty Holmes says it’s completely unacceptable: