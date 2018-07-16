Man charged in relation to Derry violence

A 22-year-old man has appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court sitting in Omagh charged with three counts of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life during disturbances in the city last week.

John Paul Moore (22) of Carleton Court in Derry faces a total of 8 charge.

He faces three counts of possessing explosives with intent on July 13 namely improvised explosive devices.

He is also charged with riotous behaviour on July 12/13, making petrol bombs, possessing petrol bombs, throwing petrol bombs and indecent exposure all these offences are alleged to have occurred on Jy 13.

A police officer connected Moore to the charges.

A defence barrister Ms Nicola Coulter said there would be no bail application at this stage.

Moore who only spoke to confirm he understood the charges was remanded in custody to appear again on August 9.