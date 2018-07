A postal vote will take place in September to decide on the official name of a County Sligo town.

The plebiscite will ask voters if they want the town to be called Enniscrone or Inishcrone.

Many locals claiming the town has been called Enniscrone for generations but official signposts say Inishcrone.

Local solicitor Sinead Durkan says anyone who takes part in the vote will be given two ballot papers………..