Former Derry player signs with Motherwell

Former Republic of Ireland striker Conor Sammon has joined Scottish Premiership side, Motherwell.

The former Derry City target man makes the move from Hearts on a one year loan deal.

Sammon, 31, joined the Edinburgh club in June 2016 on a three-year deal after leaving Derby County. However, he was loaned to Kilmarnock midway through his first season and then spent last year on loan at Partick Thistle.

He signed for Derry in 2007 but then moved to Kilmarknock for the first time in 2008.

Sammon will be playing his football alongside Donegal’s Carl McHugh in the coming season.