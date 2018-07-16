Family delight as Lifford bed secured for Paul

A 53 year old man with Down Sydrome who also has dementia is to be transferred to Lifford Hospital tomorrow.

Paul Harte, who is in the final stages of life, cannot eat, and needs to receive fluids, which he is currently receiving at Letterkenny University Hospital.

His family say a plan to transfer him to Lifford Hospital last week was stopped, with his age and the fact that also the fact he has “intellectual learning disabilities ” cited as reasons.

However, after discussions between health professionals from the hospitals in Letterkenny and Lifford today, Paul will now be transferred.

A short time ago, his sister Donna Harte spoke to Greg Hughes: