Family claim 53 year old man refused a bed at Lifford Hospital

The HSE is under pressure today after Lifford Hospital allegedly refused treatment to a 53 year old man with Down Sydrome who also has dementia and is in the final stages of life.

Donna Harte’s brother Paul cannot eat, and needs to receive fluids, which he is currently receiving at Letterkenny University Hospital.

His family claim that they’ve been told he is not being admitted to Lifford Hospital because he is not 65, and also because he has “intellectual learning disabilities “.

The HSE has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

Earlier today, Donna Harte spoke to Greg Hughes on the Nine ’til Noon Show. She says this would only be a short term admission………..

Picture of Paul posted by Donna on social media at the weekend.