The Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District is calling on all Donegal TDs to lobby for more funding for local roads.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says the Councils road office is struggling to maintain the local & regional roads where surface conditions are deteriorating year by year due to the lack of Government funding.

He believes that a small transfer of funding from the National Primary and motorway roads budget would make a massive difference to our local roads fund: