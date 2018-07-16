Donegal Ladies v Tipperary fixed for Roscommon

Donegal’s All Ireland Senior Ladies Championship fixture with Tipperary has been fixed for this Saturday 21st July.

It will be a double day in Roscommon for Donegal football, as the ladies will play first at Castlerea, that game will start at 2pm.

The men’s game against Roscommon in the Super Eight’s starts at Dr Hyde Park at 5pm.

For supporters who wish to take in the two games, Castlerea is a thirty minute drive from Dr Hyde Park.