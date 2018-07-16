Clerical Changes announced for the Diocese of Raphoe

The Bishop of Raphoe has announced a number of clerical changes in the Diocese of Raphoe.

The changes announced this morning by Bishop Alan Mc Guckian will see Fr Eamonn Kelly leave the Cathedral parish of Conwal and Leck in Letterkenny to become parish priest in Raphoe, replacing Canon Dinny Mc Gettigan, who is retiring after 53 years.

The new administrator of the Cathedral Parish will be Monsignor Kevin Gillespie, who is already a curate in the there. He is also being appointed Vicar Forane.

Meanwhile, Fr Damien Nejad returns from a loan period in Dromore to become curate at Conwal and Leck.

In other moves, Fr Francis Mc Ateer retires as Parish Priest in Carrick to become an Assistant Priest in Glencolmcille, while Fr Paul Mc Geehan leaves Glencolmcille to become curate in Glenvar.

The new Parish Priest in Carrick will be Fr. Denis Quinn, who is leaving Falcarragh.

He’ll be replaced there by Fr James Gillespie, currently the curate at the Church of the Irish Martyrs in Letterkenny. He’ll be replaced there by Fr Brendan Ward, who is returning from Rome. He has also been appointed as an official of the Derry Marriage Tribunal.

All appointments take place on the 20th of next month.