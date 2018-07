A high level of debris has been blamed for a significant fish kill in Donagh River in Carndonagh.

Salmon and trout have been spotted dead in the water there in recent days as it’s claimed that they were unable to travel through the river because it’s so badly clogged.

Donegal County Council has been notified of the issue and is to contact the relevant bodies.

Cllr. Martin McDermott says this further proof that the rivers across the county need to be cleaned out as a matter of urgency: