Blake Lively back in Dublin filming spy thriller

An almost unrecognisable Blake Lively was out and about in the Dublin rain on Sunday, filming scenes for her espionage thriller The Rhythm Section.

Lively was joined on set by her co-star, Jude Law, with The Handmaid’s Taledirector Reed Morano behind the lens.

Blake Media @BlakeLPhotos Blake was also seen on the set of ‘The Rhythm Section’ today (07/15) in Dublin!

More photos: https://bit.ly/2umy13o 25

See Blake Media’s other Tweets Twitter Ads info and privacy

The Gossip Girl star is no stranger to Dublin, having shot scenes for The Rhythm Section in Ireland last year before she sustained a hand injury while filming which halted production.

Based on the book of the same name by Mark Burnell, The Rhythm Section tells the story of Stephanie Patrick (Lively), who falls into drink, drugs and prostitution when her family die in an air crash.

She is told by a journalist that the crash was caused by a bomb and is then recruited by intelligence services as she seeks to track down those responsible, assuming different identities in her quest.

The film is produced by James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson.

Speaking to RTÉ Entertainment last November, Broccoli said she would “love” if the opportunity arose to film a 007 adventure in Ireland, because her experience making The Rhythm Section in the country has been so positive. The film has also been shot in New York and Spain.

“In the story it’s not Ireland,” Broccoli revealed.

“Ireland plays many different things in this movie. It shows you how versatile it is, that it can be many different places. We love being here, we love the Irish crew… It’s just the people; it’s the welcoming spirit of the people that’s just so lovely.”

When asked if she could see Bond making the trip, Broccoli replied: “It’s a great place to make movies. You’ve got wonderful talent. You’ve had some of the greatest talent in the world here.

Barbara Broccoli – “I would love to come back”

“So you have great talent both in front of the camera [and] behind the camera. You’ve got great craftsmen and crews and a wonderful spirit here and beautiful locations and facilities.

“It’s a great place; I hope I get to come back.”

“I guess we’ve been so busy travelling around the world [that] often you don’t really notice what’s on your own doorstep,” Broccoli added.

“Let’s see, maybe we’ll try and get Bond here at some point. I must say, having experienced it, I would love to come back.”

The Rhythm Section is pencilled in for release on February 22, 2019.

rte.ie