Super Eight’s Recap with Brendan Kilcoyne

Ahead of next weekend’s games in the All Ireland Super Eights it’s advantage Dublin and Tyrone after wins over Roscommon and Donegal at Croke Park on Saturday night.

A win for Donegal at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon on Saturday next would get Declan Bonner’s men back on track following the five point lose to the All Ireland.

Tyrone will be confident going into the Dublin game after their impressive 18 point victory over Roscommon.

Brendan Kilcoyne recapped the opening fixtures in the Super Eight series and what is to come in the next run of games…