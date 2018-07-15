Sommer Lecky and Manager Neil Martin overjoyed with Medal

Sporting history was made on Sunday as Sommer Lecky jumped her way to a silver medal at the World Under 20 Athletic Championships in Tampere, Finland.

The Castlederg girl hit a new High Jump personal best of 1.90 metres to secure a medal and break the Irish record.

She has also qualified for the European Championships in Germany. It was also a first medal and final appearance by a Finn Valley athlete at a major championships.

Sommer told Rajay Murodck she’s overjoyed…

Sommer was part of an historic few days as Ireland doubled its all-time medals haul at the World U20 Championships.

Silver medals were also won by the women’s 4-by-100 metres relay.

Finn Valley’s Neil Martin is manager with Team Ireland in Finland, on Sunday Sport he told Myles Gallagher it was a fantastic performance by Sommer…