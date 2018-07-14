Tyrone blast out of the blocks in Super 8’s: Mickey Harte

Tyrone opened their Super 8’s campaign with a 18 point thrashing of Roscommon at Croke Park.

Richie Donnelly, Niall Sludden, Conor Meyler and Peter Harte each scored goals in the 4-24 to 2-12 victory.

Next up for Tyrone is the All Ireland Champions Dublin at Healy Park in Omagh.

Speaking to Maire Treasa Ni Cheallaigh, Manager Mickey Harte says there is still work to be done…

Roscommon’s next’s assignment is Donegal at Dr. Hyde Park next Saturday.

Rossies Manager Kevin McStay said Tyrone were superior…