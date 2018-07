Donegal fans heading to Dublin for today’s GAA match are being advised of diversions in place in the area of Castleblayney in Co. Monaghan.

A road traffic collision has blocked the N2 road between Castleblayney and Carrickmacross.

Southbound traffic will now be diverted via Dundalk and onto the M1 to Dublin.

It’s reported one person has been injured in the crash, the extent of their injuries is not known.