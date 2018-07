Full-time: Roscommon 2-12 Tyrone 4-24

Tyrone were simply far too good for a disappointing Roscommon side in a largely one-sided opening game of the Super 8 series.

Roscommon started the game well and also had a good spell early in the second half but they could not halt the Tyrone attacks.

Richard Donnelly scored 1-04, while Peter Harte, Niall Sludden and Conor Meyler all raised green flags.

Next up for Roscommon is Donegal in Dr Hyde Park while Tyrone will welcome Dublin to Healy Park in Omagh.