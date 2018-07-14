GAA: Super 8s – Donegal lose out to Dublin at Croke Park

Donegal were beaten by Dublin at Croke Park as they began life in the Super 8s with a defeat.

It finished Dublin 2-15, Donegal 0-16.

Declan Bonner’s side battled well but the All-Ireland champions always had a slight edge.

There was little between the sides early on and they were locked at 0-2 apiece after seven minutes.

But Donegal then took the lead with a wonderful point as Michael Murphy picked out Ryan McHugh who fired over from a tight angle a long way out.

Further points were exchanged and Dublin led 0-6 to 0-5 when Jamie Brennan spurned a good goal opportunity for Donegal.

Earlier Shaun Patton did very well to ave from Con O’Callaghan but on 26 minutes Dublin got the first goal as Niall Scully cut in from the right to send the ball under Patton’s legs and put the Dubs ahead by 1-7 to 0-6.

However, Ciaran Thompson reduced the deficit to three with a great long range point before Dublin scored again to lead 1-9 to 0-8.

The champions began the second half in positive fashion and when Scully got their second goal it extended the lead to 2-9 to 0-8.

But Donegal upped their game and were four adrift at 2-10 to 0-12 ten minutes into the second half.

Cormac Costello got a great point to make it 2-11 to 0-12 for Jim Gavin’s side.

And Dublin stretched the lead out to six points.

But points from Michael Murphy and Michael Langan kept Donegal in the game and with seven minutes left they were trailing by 2-14 to 0-15.

But Dublln held out to win by five and secure the points as it finished 2-15 to 0-16.

Next up for Donegal is a trip to Roscommon – who were hammered by Tyrone in the curtain raiser at GAA headquarters.

Dublin, meanwhile, go to Omagh to face Tyrone.