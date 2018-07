The O’Neill’s Foyle Cup kicks-off on Monday.

The under-age tournament continues to go from strength to strength and this year will feature over 400 teams.

Matches will be played at venues in Derry, Donegal and Tyrone.

It’s a huge tournament and one in which many household names once experienced in their younger days.

The chairman of the organising committee Michael H utton spoke with Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport about this year’s tournament and how it has grown over the years.