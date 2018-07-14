Earagail Arts and Stendhal Festivals to join forces

Organisers of the Stendhal Festival in Limavady and the Earagail Arts Festival in Donegal have announced that they are coming together this summer to help cross promote the arts across the Irish Border.

Multi-award winning Stendhal Festival, now in its eighth year and the Earagail Arts Festival in its 30th, have agreed a programming partnership that will see each event programme acts at the other.

Paul Brown, CEO & Artistic Director with Earagail Arts Festival says it’s about showcasing the arts on both sides of the border: