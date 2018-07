Donegal suffered a 2-15 to 0-16 point defeat to All Ireland Champions Dublin in the opening round of the Super Eight’s on Saturday evening.

The scores that put Dublin in control were the goals from Niall Scully.

It means Donegal need to win in Roscommon next Saturday to kick start their campaign.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner gave his reaction to Tom Comack after the game…