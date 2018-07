Monaghan won the Ulster Minor Football Championship title on Friday night.

The Farney men beat Derry 1-9 to 0-9 at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh in the first ever decider at the new under seventeen age group.

The winning score for Monaghan came from the penalty spot.

Monaghan Manager Seamus McEnaney and Derry Manager Paddy Campbell gave their reaction after the game…