Police in the North are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on a 16 year old girl in Derry last night.

The assault occurred as the girl walked along the Rosemount Avenue, Creggan Road, Creggan Street, Infirmary Road and Little Diamond areas of the city, sometime between 11.00pm and 12.20am.

PSNI area appealing to anywho who may have been driving along the route or walking in the area and who noticed anything suspicious, to contact detectives at Strand Road.