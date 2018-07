Finn Harps made it three wins on the bounce on Friday night with a 2-0 win over Longford Town.

Mickey Place and new signings Nathan Boyle and Timmie Sobowale scored the goals at Finn Park.

Harps now sit joint second with Drogheda United, five points off the leaders UCD.

Manager Ollie Horgan was happy with the performances of the new guys at Ballybofey…