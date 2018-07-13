Tyrone unchanged for Roscommon

Tyrone have named an unchanged team for Saturday’s All Ireland Super 8s opener against Roscommon at Croke Park.
Mickey Harte has kept faith with the same 15 players that started last week’s win over Cork.
Meanwhile, Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has made two changes with Fintan Cregg in at centre-half-back with Cathal Compton will start at full-forward.
Both came on as subs in the Rossies’ win over Armagh in the qualifiers last weekend.
Peter Domican and Sean McDermott drop to the bench.
Tyrone team to play Roscommon.
1 N Morgan
2 M McKernan
3 R McNamee
4 C McCarron
5 T McCann
6 F Burns
7 P Harte
8 C Cavanagh
9 P Hampsey
10 M Donnelly
11 N Sludden
12 C Meyler
13 C McShane
14 R Donnelly
15 C McAliskey
16 M O’Neill
17 M Bradley
18 R Brennan
19 H Loughran
20 C McCann
21 D McClure
22 A McCrory
23 HP McGeary
24 K McGeary
25 P McNulty
26 R O’Neill