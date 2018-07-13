Tyrone unchanged for Roscommon

Tyrone have named an unchanged team for Saturday’s All Ireland Super 8s opener against Roscommon at Croke Park.

Mickey Harte has kept faith with the same 15 players that started last week’s win over Cork.

Meanwhile, Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has made two changes with Fintan Cregg in at centre-half-back with Cathal Compton will start at full-forward.

Both came on as subs in the Rossies’ win over Armagh in the qualifiers last weekend.

Peter Domican and Sean McDermott drop to the bench.

Tyrone team to play Roscommon.

1 N Morgan

2 M McKernan

3 R McNamee

4 C McCarron

5 T McCann

6 F Burns

7 P Harte

8 C Cavanagh

9 P Hampsey

10 M Donnelly

11 N Sludden

12 C Meyler

13 C McShane

14 R Donnelly

15 C McAliskey

16 M O’Neill

17 M Bradley

18 R Brennan

19 H Loughran

20 C McCann

21 D McClure

22 A McCrory

23 HP McGeary

24 K McGeary

25 P McNulty

26 R O’Neill