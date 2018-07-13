Tanaiste says government will look at building on Irish Open success

The Dail has been told that there is an onus on the government and Failte Ireland to build on the legacy of last weekend’s Irish Open at Ballyliffin Gold Club.

Speaking in the Dail last evenining, Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue told Tanaiste Simon Coveney that the event created a huge momentum across the whole of Donegal, and there is now an opportunity to build on that success………..

Responding, Tanaiste Simon Coveney acknowledged the success, and said every effort would be made to build on what was achieved last weekend………………