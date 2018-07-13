Sommer Lecky cruises into World Championship Final

By
admin
-
Sommer pictured with her coach Niall Wilkinson (left) and Ireland Team leader Neil Martin (right)

Sommer Lecky has qualified for the final of the High Jump at the World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

In this morning’s session, Sommer breezed through the heights with first time clearances and then hit the required mark of 1.84m to book her place in the final on Sunday.

The Castlederg girl finished equal first in qualification and becomes the second Irish athlete into a final at the games.

Sommer also becomes the first athlete from the Finn Valley club to make a world final.

Highland’s Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle says Sommer is in good form…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR