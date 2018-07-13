PSNI will continue to patrol Derry’s Bogside – ACC

Three men aged 18, 22 and 50 have been arrested following a sixth night of violence in Derry, the 22 year old on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police fired four baton rounds in the Bogside, after coming under what is described as a prolonged and sustained attack.

It’s claimed children as young as eight years old were involved in throwing over 70 Petrol bombs – whilst burning barricades were set up on roads. Police say two improvised explosive devices were also thrown.

Some residents have accused police of being heavy-handed during the operation.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd says police will continue to patrol the area…………