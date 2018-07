Tyrone enter the All Ireland Super Eight Series this weekend as one of the four qualifiers.

First up for Mickey Harte’s men is Roscommon at Croke Park with games at home to Dublin and away to Donegal to follow.

The O’Neill County were dumped out of Ulster by Monaghan in the quarter final but followed that disappointment with winners over Meath, Carlow, Cavan and Cork.

Dromore man Niall Sludden feels the new format will be exciting but demanding…