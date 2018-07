A Donegal County Councillor has expressed his frustration over what he claims is the council’s refusal to consider zebra crossings for a number of areas in and around Letterkenny.

On numerous occasions, Cllr Gerry McMonagle says he has proposed zebra crossings for a number of areas – the latest at Oldtown – but the Council rejected these.

Cllr. McMonagle says given the extensive use of such crossings elsewhere in the country he can’t see why the Council refuse to install them here……..