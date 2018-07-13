LUH Short Stay Ward raised once again in Dail

The Dail has heard another call for emergeny funding to open the Short Stay Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Before the Dail rose for the summer recess last evening, Deputy Pearse Doherty urged Tanaiste Simon Coveney to impress on ther Health Minister Simon Harris and the HSE the importance of securing €1.8 million to allow that to happen.

Deputy Doherty told the Dail that almost 5,000 people were left awaiting in-patient beds at the hospital last year, and that’s why commissioning this ward is vital………….