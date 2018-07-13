Housing Minister meets Mica Action Group

Minister Joe McHugh along with Housing Minister Damien English TD met with members of the Mica Action Group this morning to discuss the Mica resolution process.

Minister English has informed the Mica Action Group that experts will examine how best to repair the damage to homes in Donegal by implementing the recommendations of the technical report, with this consultation period by the NSAI due to complete next Wednesday 18th July.

A period of time will then be needed for engineers and technical experts to consider the submissions, following which Minister English hopes to be in a position to act on their final recommendations.

Minister McHugh said: “I want to thank Minister English for his ongoing commitment to the people of Donegal on this issue, and for coming up to meet with members of the Mica Action Group again this morning to update them on the current ongoing process.

“I want to compliment the work of the Mica Action Group for their continuous commitment in getting us this far in this process. We will continue our constructive engagements with the group, their families and all affected homeowners in the County to ensure this positive progress continues, and I will continue to lobby in government both Housing Ministers Damien English and Eoghan Murphy and their Department officials.”