Royal Ascot-winning handler David Marnane sent out improving young sprinter Alfredo Arcano to win the feature €26,000 EOS IT Solutions Handicap at Dundalk on Thursday.

Alfredo Arcano looked beat inside the final furlong when the Aidan O’Brien-trained Dali loomed, but under Donegal Jockey Oisin Orr, the four-year-old battled back to win narrowly.

He was joint 15/8 favourite. Murnane said it was a good performance…