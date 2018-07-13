Derry violence is “morally reprehensible and strategically stupid” – Eastwood

There’s been a sixth ninth of violence in Derry, with police saying they were out on the ground once again dealing with disorder and attacks on vehicles.

In addition, police say they have been responding to victims of crime, and also numerous reports from vulnerable people in need of urgent assistance.

In a statement issued in the early hours of this morning, the PSNI says say over the past few days police officers in the city have been repeatedly targeted with missiles including petrol bombs.

Despite this, police say they have continued to deliver a policing service and deal with calls ranging from domestic abuse to drugs, as well as carrying out searches for missing people and provide assistance to our colleagues in the other emergency and rescue services.

The statement concludes “We know that the majority of people in our community abhor the violence we have seen on the streets over recent days, and support us in our efforts to bring it to an end”.

Meanwhile, the SDLP leader Colm Eastwood said those behind the disturbances are wrecking their own community. Her described their actions as “morally reprehensible and strategically stupid”.