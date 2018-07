Donegal County Council has been asked to widen its approach in the cleaning of water tables in areas which are susceptible to flooding.

In its response, the local authority say that it’s continuing work in this regard while also installing drainage improvements at various locations across the county.

However, Cllr Adrian Glackin believes time is of the essence, as Donegal has been prone to flooding in late summer of years past.

He’s urging the Council to be more proactive on the issue…………