Applications invited for “Creative Ireland” funding

Donegal County Council is inviting funding applications under the Creative Ireland Donegal 2018 programme, with a two week window for individuals or groups to complete their submissions.

There are two headings under which applications can be made – Bliain na Gaeilge 2018, and European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018.

Donegal County Council says applications under the European Year of Cultural Heritage Grants Scheme should address how the project will ‘make a connection’ with an aspect of cultural, built or natural heritage, while applications to the ‘Bliain na Gaeilge’ Grants Scheme should address how the project will celebrate or engage people with the Irish language.

Up to ten grants of €1,500 are available.

This funding is provided through the ‘Creative Ireland’ programme which is supported by the Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht and Donegal County Council.

The council’s Culture Manager Eileen Burgess says they would particularly welcome applications that demonstrate strong partnerships that bring together different backgrounds and skills, and introduce an imaginative and innovative approach”.

Applications received will be assessed against predetermined criteria and all applications must be submitted to –

Creative Ireland (Donegal), Donegal County Council, Rosemount Lane, Letterkenny, F92 KP90 or to CreativeIreland@Donegalcoco.ie by 12 noon on Friday 27 July 2018.

Projects must be completed and funding drawn down by Thursday 1 November 2018.